Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against Exact Sciences to Oregon District Court. The suit was filed by Hutchinson Cox on behalf of Christopher Nettleton, one of several former Pfizer sales representatives hired by Exact Sciences after Pfizer announced a layoff. The suit contends that Exact Sciences reassigned Nettleton to work in Bend, Oregon, after promising that he would not have to relocate from Eugene, Oregon. The complaint asserts that the reassignment was part of a scheme by Exact Sciences to only retain former Pfizer reps long enough to ensure a successful fourth quarter. The case is 6:22-cv-01290, Nettleton v. Exact Sciences Corp.