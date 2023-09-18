Who Got The Work

Proskauer Rose partners Lloyd B. Chinn and Howard Z. Robbins have stepped in to represent the Metropolitan Opera Association Inc. and general manager Peter Gelb in a lawsuit filed by Russian opera singer Anna Netrebko. The case, filed Aug. 4 in New York Southern District Court by Law Offices of Julie R. Ulmet, accuses the defendants of employment discrimination, defamation and breach of contract based on the Met's decision to cut ties with Netrebko following Vladimir Putin's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres, is 1:23-cv-06857, Netrebko v. Metropolitan Opera Association, Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 18, 2023, 7:28 PM

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination