Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Spears Manning & Martini on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Bristol-Myers Squibb and Upsher-Smith Laboratories to Connecticut District Court. The complaint, concerning Warfarin-brand blood thinner, was filed pro se by Eugenia Neto. The case is 3:22-cv-01344, Neto v. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 25, 2022, 5:16 PM