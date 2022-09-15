Who Got The Work

Winston & Strawn partners Michael R. Rueckheim and Natalie Arbaugh have entered appearances for Micron Technology, an Idaho-based producer of computer processing equipment, and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Micron Semiconductor Products Inc. and Micron Technology Texas LLC in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Aug. 1 in Texas Eastern District Court by McKool Smith and Irell & Manella on behalf of cloud computing products designer and manufacturer Netlist Inc., asserts a single patent related to memory module technology. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, is 2:22-cv-00294, Netlist, Inc. v. Micron Technology Texas, LLC et al.

Technology

September 15, 2022, 7:11 AM