Nancy N. Delogu, Alex Berg and Lauren M. Bridenbaugh from Littler Mendelson have stepped in as defense counsel to Inova Health Care Services in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The complaint was filed Nov. 30 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Bosson Legal Group on behalf of a remote-based Epic certified senior technical specialist who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after seeking a religious exemption to the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine policy. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Claude M. Hilton, is 1:23-cv-01630, Netko v. Inova Health Care Services.

January 15, 2024, 10:22 AM

Adam Netko

Bosson Legal Group

Bosson Legal Group PC

Inova Health Care Services

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination