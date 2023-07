New Suit - Commercial Property Damage

Parsons Behle & Latimer and Zieger Tigges & Little filed a lawsuit Friday in Nevada District Court claiming over $1.2 million in damages on behalf of NetJets Aviation. The suit targets SkyStream Jet for allegedly damaging aircraft due to negligence. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00332, Netjets Sales, Inc. et al v. 26 North Aviation Incorporated dba Skystream Jet.

Transportation & Logistics

July 07, 2023, 8:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Netjets Aviation, Inc.

Netjets Sales, Inc.

NetJets Services, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Parsons Behle & Latimer

defendants

26 North Aviation Incorporated dba Skystream Jet

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct