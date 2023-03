New Suit - Employment

Lithia Motors, the Oregon-based automotive retailer, and Lithia & Driveway were hit with an employment lawsuit Wednesday in Montana District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Knight Nicastro MacKay LLC on behalf of a dealership general manager who contends that he was wrongfully terminated. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 9:23-cv-00020, Nethery v. Lithia Motors Inc. et al.

Automotive

March 01, 2023, 5:14 PM