Who Got The Work

Lori E. Hammond and Eric A. Riegner of Frost Brown Todd have entered appearances for Horizon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in a pending product liability lawsuit over the company's prescription drug Tepezza. The complaint was filed Sept. 9 in Illinois Northern District Court by Johnson Becker PLLC on behalf of a plaintiff who claims that the medication caused permanent hearing loss. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber, is 1:22-cv-05005, Nethery v. Horizon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 31, 2022, 4:59 AM