Bao Nguyen of Kirkland & Ellis has entered an appearance for Hong-Kong based Wi-Fi networking device provider TP-Link Corp. and other defendants in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed April 4 in California Central District Court by Latham & Watkins on behalf of NetGear, asserts six patents related to Wi-Fi networking routers and devices. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark C. Scarsi, is 2:23-cv-02540, Netgear, Inc. v. TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd. et al.

May 20, 2023, 10:17 AM

