Netflix Sued for Copyright Infringement Over Clips in You Ar...

Netflix is the target of a new lawsuit over its inclusion of copyrighted video clips in the 2024 documentary series "You Are What You Eat." Doniger/Burroughs Law Firm filed the complaint last Thursday in the California Central U.S. District Court on behalf of Scottish videographer Corin Smith. The plaintiff claims that Netflix and the Oceanic Preservation Society, also named as a defendant, used his still photographs and video clips about open-cage salmon farming.

June 11, 2024, 10:26 AM

