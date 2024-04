News From Law.com

A New Jersey federal judge rejected a claim that a Netflix program infringed on the plaintiff's copyright for a similar show. U.S. District Judge Christine O'Hearn dismissed a suit claiming that the Netflix program "King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch" infringed on copyrights for a screenplay and video production owned by plaintiff Gervase Peterson.

April 30, 2024, 2:19 PM

