News From Law.com

David Hyman, the longtime chief legal officer of Netflix, is opting to cut his salary by $2 million in 2023 in order to qualify for larger stock option grants—which would soar in value if the company's slumping stock rebounds. Like all Netflix employees, Hyman gets to choose for himself how much of his pay is in cash and how much is in stock options.

Technology

December 27, 2022, 5:48 AM