David Hyman, who's been Netflix's legal chief for more than two decades, received compensation totaling $13.7 million in 2023—his biggest pay haul ever. The payout came under the final year of old executive compensation rules that many shareholders had basted as excessive. New pay rules for top executives announced in December might lower his comp, something that's happened just once in the years Netflix has made Hyman's pay public.

April 19, 2024, 6:32 AM

