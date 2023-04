News From Law.com

Total compensation for Netflix's chief legal officer, David Hyman, soared to $13.2 million in 2022, up from $10.2 million the prior year. The Los Gatos, California-based company disclosed pay for top brass in a proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Receiving the most pay were co-CEO Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos, who each received more than $50 million.

April 24, 2023, 3:02 PM

