New Suit

NetChoice, a nonprofit group which advocates for net neutrality and the freedom of online expression, filed a First Amendment lawsuit against the State of Arkansas on Thursday in Arkansas Western District Court. The suit challenges Arkansas Senate Bill 396, which requires social media companies to implement new procedures to verify that users are either 18 years old or have parental consent to create an account. The complaint was filed by Friday Eldredge & Clark and Clement & Murphy. The case is 5:23-cv-05105, NetChoice LLC v. Griffin.

Internet & Social Media

June 29, 2023, 4:29 PM

Plaintiffs

NetChoice, LLC

Plaintiffs

Friday, Eldredge & Clark

defendants

Tim Griffin

nature of claim: 950/seeking to overturn a state statute