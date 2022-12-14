New Suit

NetChoice, a nonprofit organization which advocates for freedom of online expression, filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in California Northern District Court challenging California's recently enacted Age-Appropriate Design Code Act, which implements rules and regulations governing online materials 'likely to be accessed by children.' The suit contends that certain provisions of the law are unconstitutionally vague and violate the First Amendment. The case is 5:22-cv-08861, NetChoice LLC v. Bonta.

Government

December 14, 2022, 2:03 PM