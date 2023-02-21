Net Income Down 13% at Hogan Lovells Due to Less Deals, Offi...

News From Law.com

After several consecutive years of growth, Hogan Lovells saw both revenue and profits decline in 2022, but leaders at the global firm expressed contentment with the second strongest year in the firm's history given a transactional environment that didn't match the previous year's heights. The firm's global revenue of $2.43 billion during the 2022 fiscal year marks a 6% drop from the previous year, contributing to an 8% decline in profits per equity partner (PEP) to $2.27 million.

Legal Services

February 21, 2023, 11:01 PM