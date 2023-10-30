Who Got The Work

Molly R. Littman of Greenberg Traurig has entered an appearance for GMA Trading Corp. in a pending trademark infringement and false advertising lawsuit. The suit, filed Sept. 9 in California Central District Court by Vinson & Elkins on behalf of Nestle, accuses the defendant of distributing and selling Nestle food and beverages in the U.S. that were intended for sale in Mexico without authorization. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpo, is 2:23-cv-07524, Nestle USA, Inc. et al v. GMA Trading Corporation.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 30, 2023, 1:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Nestle USA, Inc.

Socit des Produits Nestl S.A.

Plaintiffs

Vinson & Elkins

defendants

GMA Trading Corporation

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims