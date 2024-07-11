Who Got The Work

Vivienne Pismarov, Ryan Blair, and Patrick Gibbs from Cooley have entered appearances for Bolt Biotherapeutics and its top executives in a pending securities class action. The court action, filed July 2 in California Northern District Court by Pomerantz LLP, accuses the defendants of overstating the commercial prospects of Bolt's product pipeline and failing to disclose that its key asset, BDC-1001, was less effective than the company had led investors to believe. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley, is 3:24-cv-03985, Nesterenko v. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 11, 2024, 12:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Oleg Nesterenko

Plaintiffs

Pomerantz LLP

Defendants

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Edith Perez

Randall C. Schatzman

William P. Quinn

defendant counsels

Cooley

Nature of Claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws