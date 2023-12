Who Got The Work

Laura J. Lee of Robins Kaplan has entered an appearance for Starr Surplus Lines Insurance in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The action, for claims stemming from Hurricane Ida, was filed Nov. 2 in New York Southern District Court by Irpino, Avin & Hawkins and Irpino Law Firm on behalf of Ness Healthcare. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mary K. Vyskocil, is 1:23-cv-09684, Ness Healthcare NFP v. Starr Surplus Lines Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 18, 2023, 9:51 AM

Plaintiffs

Ness Healthcare NFP

Plaintiffs

Irpino Law Firm, Llp (new Orleans)

Irpino, Avin & Hawkins

defendants

Starr Surplus Lines Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Robins Kaplan

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute