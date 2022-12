New Suit - Patent

Nespresso filed a patent lawsuit against K-fee System GmbH on Thursday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff's single-serve coffee capsules do not infringe any patent rights belonging to the defendant. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-09295, Nespresso USA Inc. v. K-fee System GmbH.