Who Got The Work

James A. Eckhart, Christopher J. Eckhart, and Robert A. Rowlett from Scopelitis, Garvin, Light, Hanson & Feary have stepped in to defend Star Freight LLC in a pending employment class action. The case, over alleged failure to pay wages and final compensation, was filed Oct. 4 in Indiana Northern District Court by Hughes Socol Piers Resnick & Dym. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Philip P. Simon, is 2:22-cv-00287, Nesmith et al v. Star Freight LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

November 19, 2022, 11:43 AM