Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hoge, Fenton, Jones & Appel on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Confidex Inc. to California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch on behalf of Neology Inc., centers on alleged breaches of a patent infringement settlement agreement. The case is 3:22-cv-01479, Neology, Inc. v. Confidex, Ltd. et al.

Technology

September 30, 2022, 7:01 PM