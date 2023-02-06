New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Rust-Oleum Corp. was hit with a consumer class action on Monday in New York Southern District Court over its 'paint and primer' products. The suit, brought by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and the Sultzer Law Group, alleges that the labeling falsely suggests that the products are self-adhering when in fact they require application of a separate primer in order to adhere. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00977, Nemirovsky v. Rust-Oleum Corp.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 06, 2023, 8:26 PM