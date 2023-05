Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, for water damage claims, was filed by Greenblatt Agulnick Kremin on behalf of Diana Nemati and Manucher Nemati. The case is 1:23-cv-03538, Nemati et al v. Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

May 10, 2023, 7:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Diana Nemati

Manucher Nemati

defendants

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute