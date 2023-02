New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Bursor & Fisher filed a consumer class action Monday in California Northern District Court against electric heating pad manufacturer Whele LLC. The suit accuses Whele LLC d/b/a Perch of manufacturing defective heating pads that overheat while charging or in use, creating potential burn and/or fire hazards. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00430, Nelson v. Whele, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 02, 2023, 4:13 AM