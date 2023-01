New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Bursor & Fisher filed a consumer class action Monday in California Northern District Court against Whele LLC pertaining to an electrical heating pad product that was recalled in Oct. 2022. The lawsuit contends that the product contains a defect causing the heating pads to overheat, creating a fire and burn hazard. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00430, Nelson v. Whele, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 30, 2023, 7:24 PM