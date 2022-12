Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lederer Weston Craig on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers to Iowa Southern District Court. The suit, concerning denial of storm damage claims, was filed by Nazette Marner Nathanson & Shea on behalf of Severen Nelson. The case is 3:22-cv-00081, Nelson v. The Travelers Indemnity Company et al.

Insurance

December 09, 2022, 1:21 PM