Who Got The Work

Target has turned to attorneys Mark A. Solheim and Anthony J. Novak of Larson King LLP to defend a pending product liability lawsuit. The action was filed Nov. 30 in Minnesota District Court by Johnson Becker PLLC on behalf of a plaintiff claiming injuries from a defective pressure cooker. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey M. Bryan, is 0:23-cv-03681, Nelson v. Target Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 15, 2024, 11:00 AM

Plaintiffs

David Charles Nelson

Plaintiffs

Johnson Becker, PLLC

defendants

Target Corporation

defendant counsels

Larson King Llp

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims