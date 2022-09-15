Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed a lawsuit against ADP, the human resources and payroll company, and St. Paul's Senior Community LLC to Illinois Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb on behalf of Kelnesha Nelson, who claims she was wrongfully terminated after filing a worker's compensation claim. The case is 3:22-cv-02167, Nelson v. St. Paul's Senior Community, LLC d/b/a St. Paul's Senior Community et al.

Business Services

September 15, 2022, 4:44 PM