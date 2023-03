New Suit - Employment

Roche Diagnostics Corp. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. were sued Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit was brought by Karpf, Karpf & Cerutti on behalf of a former employee who contends that he was terminated shortly after requesting long-term disabilities and potential accommodation needs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00843, Nelson v. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. et al.