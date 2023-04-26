Who Got The Work

Archer & Greiner partner David Edelstein has entered an appearance for PayPal Holdings and other defendants in a pending stockholder derivative lawsuit pertaining to the company's 'net new active accounts,' a key 2021 internal operational metric. The case, filed April 4 in New Jersey District Court by Herman Jones LLP on behalf of Stephen Nelson, accuses the company's officers and directors of failing to disclose that many of the new customers that received cash incentives to open new accounts were actually bot farms that created and profited from millions of fraudulent PayPal accounts. According to the suit, the 4.5 million fraudulent accounts caused the company's stock prices to fall by 25 percent, erasing roughly $50 billion in market value. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Georgette Castner, is 3:23-cv-01913, Nelson v. Schulman et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 26, 2023, 7:32 AM

Plaintiffs

Stephen Nelson

Plaintiffs

Herman Jones LLP

defendants

Paypal Holdings, Inc.

Ann M. Sarnoff

Belinda J. Johnson

Daniel H. Schulman

David M. Moffett

Deborah M. Messemer

Enrique Lores

Frank D. Yeary

Gail J. Mcgovern

John D. Rainey

John J. Donahoe

Jonathan Christodoro

Rodney C. Adkins

defendant counsels

Archer & Greiner

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims