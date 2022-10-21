New Suit - Product Liability

Polaris Industries, a leading manufacturer of snowmobiles and motorcycles, was sued Friday in South Dakota District Court over an allegedly defective product. The lawsuit was filed by Fuller, Williamson, Nelsen & Preheim on behalf of a plaintiff who asserts that he has suffered permanent injuries after being pinned under a Polaris all-terrain vehicle that had malfunctioned. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-04143, Nelson v. Polaris Industries, Inc.

