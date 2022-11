Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Wednesday removed an alleged employment discrimination lawsuit against Old Dominion Freight Line to Arizona District Court. The complaint was filed by a pro se plaintiff who contends that he was suspended for 60 days without pay. The case is 2:22-cv-01954, Nelson v. Old Dominion Freight Lines.

Transportation & Logistics

November 18, 2022, 6:01 AM