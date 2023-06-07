New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Carella, Byrne, Cecchi, Olstein, Brody & Agnello filed a data breach class action against Managed Care of North America in Florida Southern District Court Wednesday. The complaint asserts HIPAA violations and accuses the defendant of failing to implement proper security measures resulting in millions of customer accounts becoming vulnerable to a May 2023 cyberattack which allegedly was done with ransomware that demanded $10M from the defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-61087, Nelson v. Managed Care Of North America, Inc.

Health Care

June 07, 2023, 7:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Brandy Nelson

Plaintiffs

Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello

defendants

Managed Care Of North America, Inc.

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct