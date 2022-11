New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman filed a consumer class action Monday in Illinois Northern District Court against John Paul Mitchell Systems. The complaint alleges that the company's Paul Mitchell-branded invisiblewear brunette dry shampoo products contain dangerous amounts of the carcinogenic compound benzene. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-06364, Nelson v. John Paul Mitchell Systems.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 15, 2022, 5:44 AM