Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Armstrong Teasdale on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against John Hancock Financial to Utah District Court. The suit, filed by Parker & McConkie on behalf of Payson Nelson, arises from John Hancock's payment of settlement funds to Nelson's trust, which was run by a third-party trustee who later pled guilty to embezzling trust funds. The complaint accuses John Hancock of ignoring Nelson's request to direct payments to a new source after the embezzlement was discovered. The case is 2:22-cv-00531, Nelson v. John Hancock Assignment Co. et al.

Insurance

August 22, 2022, 4:56 PM