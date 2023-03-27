Who Got The Work

Jonathan Minkove of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith has entered an appearance for kitchen appliance designer Instant Brands Inc. in a pending product liability lawsuit. The case, filed Feb. 9 in Maryland District Court by Jenner Law on behalf of Carrie Nelson, accuses the defendant of manufacturing and selling a defective 'DUO Plus' pressure cooker that caused fire damage to the plaintiff's property. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Julie Rebecca Rubin, is 1:23-cv-00361, Nelson v. Instant Brands, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 27, 2023, 5:55 AM

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims