Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Nixon Peabody on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Health Concepts and South Kingstown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to Rhode Island District Court. The suit, over alleged gender-based employment discrimination, was filed by Savage & Savage on behalf of Dorothy Nelson. The case is 1:22-cv-00383, Nelson v. Health Concepts, Ltd. et al.

Health Care

October 26, 2022, 2:48 PM