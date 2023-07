New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

HCA Healthcare, a for-profit health care services company, was hit with a data breach class action Tuesday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman; Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello; and Kopelowitz Ostrow Ferguson Weiselberg Gilbert on behalf of patients and physician groups. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00744, Nelson v. HCA Healthcare, Inc.

Health Care

July 26, 2023, 1:49 PM

Janna Nelson

Kopelowitz Ostrow Ferguson Weiselberg Gilbert

Jason H. Alperstein

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

James E. Cecchi

HCA Healthcare, Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims