Who Got The Work

Jacob S. Crawford and W. Kirk Turner of McAfee & Taft have stepped in to represent construction services provider Harris United in a pending collective employment action. The suit, which alleges violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act, was filed Sept. 9 in Oklahoma Northern District Court by Sherwood, McCormick & Robert on behalf of superintendents and assistant superintendents employed by the defendant. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Claire V. Eagan, is 4:22-cv-00384, Nelson v. Harris United, LLC.

Construction & Engineering

October 17, 2022, 5:47 AM