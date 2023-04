New Suit - ERISA

Dow Chemical, a DowDuPont spin-off focused on materials science, was slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Friday in Delaware District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Cross & Simon and Lowenstein Sandler on behalf of Gregory Nelson, contends that the defendant wrongfully delayed payments to Nelson pursuant to his retirement plan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00474, Nelson v. Dow Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 28, 2023, 3:58 PM

Gregory Nelson

Cross & Simon

Dow Inc.

The Dow Chemical Company

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations