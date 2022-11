New Suit - Employment

The Detroit Tigers, a professional baseball team, was sued Monday in Michigan Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court case was brought by Nacht & Roumel on behalf of former clubhouse manager John G. Nelson, who claims he was wrongfully terminated as a result of age- and race-based discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-12822, Nelson v. Detroit Tigers, Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

November 21, 2022, 1:58 PM