New Suit - Employment

Centene, a St. Louis-based health insurance intermediary, was sued Wednesday in California Central District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by Pacific Justice Institute on behalf of Joanne Nelson, who claims that she was wrongfully terminated after requesting religious exemptions to the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-02244, Nelson v. Centene Corp. et al.

Health Care

December 14, 2022, 3:30 PM