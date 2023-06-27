Nelson Mullins Summer Associates Visit National Center for C...

News From Law.com

On June 13, leading up to Juneteenth Weekend, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough's recruiting and the DE&I committees organized a trip for the summer associates in its Atlanta office to tour the National Center for Civil and Human Rights. Eleven summer associates attended, along with about 10 attorneys and staff. At the center, the group viewed some original documents from the Morehouse College Martin Luther King Jr. Collection, displayed under glass and in a temperature- and light-controlled environment.

June 27, 2023, 12:42 PM

