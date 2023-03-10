Nelson Mullins Reports Revenue Gains Amid a Year of Expansio...

News From Law.com

Last year, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough reported a 6.9% revenue boost along with 12.9% headcount growth as it invested in talent and it saw continued activity in the litigation space. The Am Law 100 firm's revenue came in at a record $727 million while profits per partner fell to $1.5 million, a 9.7% decline from 2021. The dip in profits comes as the firm dealt with competition for talent that forced it to raise compensation. But a raise in rates and a controlled overhead added to its revenue gains.

