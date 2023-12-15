Nelson Mullins Promotes 18 to Partner, With Majority in Atla...

News From Law.com

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough said Thursday that it promoted 18 lawyers to partner beginning Jan. 1 in 10 offices nationwide. The promotions are a sharp decrease from 32 last year, which was the largest round of partners in the 126-year history of the South Carolina-founded firm. However, the number of new partners has fluctuated each year. This year's total was the same as in December 2021 when it promoted 18 to partner after 26 new partners were announced in December 2020 and 29 in December 2019.

