Nelson Mullins Opens in Phila. Suburbs, Taking Litigation Bo...

A trio of civil defense litigators representing auto manufacturers joined Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough in suburban Philadelphia, granting the South Carolina-based law firm its first physical presence in one of the nation's hot beds of personal injury and products liability litigation. Partners Tiffany Alexander and Heather Russell Fine and associate Elyse Cohen, formerly of litigation boutique Tanenbaum Keale, resumed practice on Monday in the Berwyn, Pennsylvania, office of their former firm.

October 06, 2022, 12:14 PM