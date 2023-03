News From Law.com

Columbus, Ohio-based Porter Wright Morris & Arthur is losing nearly half of its Pittsburgh partners to a new Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough office in the same city. Twelve attorneys, ten of whom were partners at Porter Wright, will be joining Nelson Mullins' corporate law and litigation departments. With the addition of the new office, Nelson Mullins will now have 32 offices across 16 states and Washington D.C.

Legal Services

March 03, 2023, 10:00 AM