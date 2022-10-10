Nelson Mullins Attorneys Get Pa. Jury to Return Defense Verd...

News From Law.com

Attorneys with Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough scored a defense win Oct. 7 in a multimillion-dollar products liability lawsuit in which a Philadelphia jury found a pallet truck involved in a worker's foot injury had not been defective. Nelson Mullins partner Thomas Cullen said mounting a successful defense in a state in which courts may bar evidence of industry standards in strict products liability trials was an uphill battle. "Believe me, this was a challenge," he said.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

October 10, 2022, 3:46 PM